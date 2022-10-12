JB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

