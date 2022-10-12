JB Capital LLC Buys 240 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,509. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

