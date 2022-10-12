JB Capital LLC Buys 206 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.64. 2,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

