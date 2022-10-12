JB Capital LLC Acquires 865 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 138,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

WMB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,292. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

