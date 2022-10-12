JB Capital LLC Acquires 31 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 557,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,784,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $402.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,469. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $394.01 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

