JB Capital LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 85.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Evergy stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

