Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jack Creek Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Jack Creek Investment has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCICU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

