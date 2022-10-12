J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 12,686 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,552,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

