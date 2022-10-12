J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

