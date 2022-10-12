J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

