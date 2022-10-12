J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Main Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.