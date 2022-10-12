J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
