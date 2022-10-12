J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 936 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,966,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,567,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,740,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after buying an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

