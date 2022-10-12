J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 553 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,344,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265,816 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $18,261,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $91.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

