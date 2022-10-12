iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEO. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $389,000.

Shares of BATS:IEO traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 274,712 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

