iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

