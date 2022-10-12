iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.71. 125,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

