iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Reduced by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 10,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.