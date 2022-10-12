iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.61. 38,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,711. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $301.62 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.88 and a 200 day moving average of $389.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

