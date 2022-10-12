iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.45. 31,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.31 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

