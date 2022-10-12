iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,993,836. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.