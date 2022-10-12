iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. 52,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 53,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

