iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading Down 1.5%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 314,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth $4,937,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth $2,836,000.

