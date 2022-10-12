iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Reduced by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8,451.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 330.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

