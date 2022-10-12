IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.53. 106,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 18,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 223.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.