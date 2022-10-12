ION (ION) Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week

ION (ION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $91,510.83 and $14.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00062528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000337 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 24,164,110 coins and its circulating supply is 18,264,110 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION (ION) is a cryptocurrency . ION has a current supply of 24,163,693.59530309 with 18,263,693.59530309 in circulation. The last known price of ION is 0.00478724 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ionomy.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

