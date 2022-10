Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 12th (AAPL, ADS, AIR, ALO, ALV, BA, BAS, BNR, BOSS, DGE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €146.00 ($148.98) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €18.50 ($18.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €267.00 ($272.45) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $281.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €54.50 ($55.61) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($57.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,950 ($47.73) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.00 ($15.31) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €65.50 ($66.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €41.00 ($41.84) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $124.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €10.30 ($10.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €720.00 ($734.69) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €820.00 ($836.73) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €749.00 ($764.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €811.00 ($827.55) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

National Grid (LON:NG.L) was given a GBX 1,020 ($12.32) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.80 ($2.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.70 ($2.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €206.00 ($210.20) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €126.00 ($128.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

