Invesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of 154% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,014 call options.
Invesco Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE IVZ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 106,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
