Invesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of 154% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,014 call options.

Invesco Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 106,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

