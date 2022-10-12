Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $262.86. 3,105,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $261.03 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.