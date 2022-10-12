Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $261.03 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

