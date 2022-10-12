Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 10.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.03 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.64 and its 200-day moving average is $305.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

