Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Oct 12th, 2022

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

