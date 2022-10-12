Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

