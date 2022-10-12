Inverse Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $285,948.00 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Inverse Finance token can now be bought for about $69.23 or 0.00362645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $285,948.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Inverse Finance Token Profile

Inverse Finance’s genesis date was December 17th, 2022. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 245,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,652 tokens. Inverse Finance’s official message board is medium.com/inverse-finance. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @inversefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Inverse Finance is inverse.finance.

Inverse Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse Finance (INV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Inverse Finance has a current supply of 245,000 with 93,725.63416095 in circulation. The last known price of Inverse Finance is 69.55489226 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $368,116.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inverse.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

