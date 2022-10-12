Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.42. The company had a trading volume of 66,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,570. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $183.53 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

