International Blockchain Technology (IBT) One Day Volume Tops $188.00

International Blockchain Technology (IBT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. International Blockchain Technology has a total market capitalization of $39.40 and approximately $188.00 worth of International Blockchain Technology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, International Blockchain Technology has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One International Blockchain Technology token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

International Blockchain Technology was first traded on March 18th, 2022. International Blockchain Technology’s total supply is 19,820,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375 tokens. International Blockchain Technology’s official Twitter account is @ibt_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for International Blockchain Technology is ibt.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “International Blockchain Technology (IBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. International Blockchain Technology has a current supply of 19,820,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of International Blockchain Technology is 0.00196913 USD and is up 8.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $61.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ibt.dev/.”

