Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

Intel stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 1,666,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,841,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 66,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

