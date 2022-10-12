Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Sells 2,111 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,938,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

