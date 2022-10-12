Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 22,956 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 708,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.11. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 114,283 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Coursera by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,805 shares during the last quarter. Nimble Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,539,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

