Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of Berry stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 448,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.