Insider Buying: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Acquires 3,207 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,025. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.84 million, a P/E ratio of -40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in UMH Properties by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $281,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 51.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More

