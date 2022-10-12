Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,070 ($35,125.66).

Michael O’Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Michael O’Connell acquired 3,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($11,744.80).

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 1.5 %

MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 318 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,060.00. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 52 week low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.23).

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

