Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPXGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Inpixon stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,017. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. Inpixon has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 565.91%.

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

