Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 10.99% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTJL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 28,350.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $9,269,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of QTJL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

