Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 20,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,448. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after buying an additional 86,662 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

