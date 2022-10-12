Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Sells 105,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 12th, William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $143,100.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $325,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 1.3 %

ICD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

