Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

NARI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -251.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,651 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

