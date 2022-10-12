Impossible Finance (IF) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Impossible Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $446,259.99 and $96.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Impossible Finance Token Profile

Impossible Finance was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 tokens. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @impossiblefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Impossible Finance’s official message board is medium.com/impossiblefinance. The official website for Impossible Finance is impossible.finance.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Impossible Finance (IF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Impossible Finance has a current supply of 15,551,000 with 6,000,661 in circulation. The last known price of Impossible Finance is 0.07460591 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $275.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://impossible.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

