Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.6 %
Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 74,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,666. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
