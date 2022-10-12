Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 74,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,666. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

