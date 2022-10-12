ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 8,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,728,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
