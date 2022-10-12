ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 8,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,728,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 93.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $1,494,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 50.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 230,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 294.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 236,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

