Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.80. 42,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.39. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

